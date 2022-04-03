Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $224.67.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Shares of KNSL traded up $4.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $232.20. The company had a trading volume of 116,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,464. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.36. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1-year low of $153.12 and a 1-year high of $245.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 0.96.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NASDAQ:KNSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.37. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 20.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.85%.

In related news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 4,649 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.82, for a total value of $924,314.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,938,000 after purchasing an additional 16,974 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,103,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,120,000 after acquiring an additional 35,693 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 891,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,097,000 after acquiring an additional 135,735 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 619,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,145,000 after acquiring an additional 159,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 442,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,329,000 after acquiring an additional 6,841 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.