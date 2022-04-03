KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Holdings Trimmed by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 378 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 980.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $59.78 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.55 and a 1 year high of $83.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.77 and its 200-day moving average is $67.95.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.48. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $962.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.92.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 8,683 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.26 per share, with a total value of $505,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

