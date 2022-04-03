Konomi Network (KONO) Price Up 152.9% This Week

Konomi Network (KONO) traded up 92% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 3rd. In the last week, Konomi Network has traded 152.9% higher against the dollar. Konomi Network has a total market cap of $19.87 million and approximately $55.44 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Konomi Network coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000429 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Konomi Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00038232 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.59 or 0.00109220 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Konomi Network

Konomi Network (CRYPTO:KONO) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Buying and Selling Konomi Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konomi Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Konomi Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Konomi Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Konomi Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.