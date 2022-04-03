Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,390 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $10,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 137,603 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,236,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 21,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 523,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,626,000 after buying an additional 12,578 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,985,000 after buying an additional 7,614 shares during the period. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total transaction of $43,761.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total transaction of $56,585.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,749 shares of company stock worth $1,031,367 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.34.

Shares of LH opened at $263.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $270.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.72. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $249.70 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.