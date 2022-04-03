Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LADR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ladder Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Ladder Capital from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ladder Capital currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.13.

Shares of NYSE:LADR traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.09. The stock had a trading volume of 583,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,643. The company has a current ratio of 103.29, a quick ratio of 103.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 2.08. Ladder Capital has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.75.

Ladder Capital ( NYSE:LADR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Analysts predict that Ladder Capital will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 177.78%.

In related news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 3,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $37,605.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

