Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of LAKE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.14. The stock had a trading volume of 20,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,289. Lakeland Industries has a 12 month low of $18.04 and a 12 month high of $29.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAKE. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Industries in the third quarter valued at $10,154,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $4,180,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 261.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 212,975 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 153,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 433.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 72,909 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,923,000 after acquiring an additional 59,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing.

