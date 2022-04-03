Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.
Shares of LAKE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.14. The stock had a trading volume of 20,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,289. Lakeland Industries has a 12 month low of $18.04 and a 12 month high of $29.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.29.
Lakeland Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lakeland Industries (LAKE)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.