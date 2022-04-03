Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Short Interest Update

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the February 28th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 411,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 103.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 261.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $118.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 1.42. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $94.56 and a fifty-two week high of $124.32.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.38 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 21.71%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 115.18%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LAMR. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lamar Advertising in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

