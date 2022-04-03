Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Landos Biopharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Landos Biopharma Inc. is based in BLACKSBURG, Va. “

Get Landos Biopharma alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Landos Biopharma from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Landos Biopharma from $24.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landos Biopharma currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.79.

Shares of NASDAQ LABP opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36. Landos Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $16.17.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.22). Equities research analysts expect that Landos Biopharma will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 88.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 43,272 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 660.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 382.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,552 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 1,337.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landos Biopharma (LABP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landos Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landos Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.