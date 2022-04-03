LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,700 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the February 28th total of 264,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 52.6 days.

LNXSF opened at $45.17 on Friday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $77.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.85 and a 200-day moving average of $60.12.

Several analysts have issued reports on LNXSF shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €72.00 ($79.12) target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €63.00 ($69.23) to €55.00 ($60.44) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

LANXESS AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, High Performance Materials, and Arlanxeo. The Advanced Intermediates segment consists of industrial chemical intermediates and a key player in the custom synthesis, and manufacturing of chemical precursors and specialty active ingredients.

