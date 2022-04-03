Lerer Hippeau Acquisition (NASDAQ:LHAA) Shares Down 0.3%

Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LHAA – Get Rating) shares fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.77 and last traded at $9.77. 140,009 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 82,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.78.

Get Lerer Hippeau Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,062,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,457,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 575,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,660,000 after acquiring an additional 312,462 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 792,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,798,000 after acquiring an additional 292,511 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lerer Hippeau Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.