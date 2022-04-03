Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Coverage Initiated at HSBC

Research analysts at HSBC began coverage on shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LI. Zacks Investment Research raised Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Li Auto from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Macquarie started coverage on Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Li Auto in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.20 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.93.

Get Li Auto alerts:

NASDAQ LI opened at $27.24 on Friday. Li Auto has a one year low of $15.98 and a one year high of $37.45. The company has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -544.80 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.54. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 156.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Li Auto will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LI. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 69.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 61.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 495.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 511.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 16.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li Auto Company Profile (Get Rating)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.