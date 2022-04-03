Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Liberty Global from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.39. 1,735,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,450,855. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Liberty Global has a 52-week low of $23.45 and a 52-week high of $30.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.75.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 127.35%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

