Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.22). Liberty Oilfield Services posted earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Liberty Oilfield Services.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $683.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.36 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LBRT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Oilfield Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.93.

NYSE:LBRT traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $15.44. 1,460,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,903,881. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average of $11.91. Liberty Oilfield Services has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 11,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $142,515.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $628,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,288,500 shares of company stock valued at $84,602,542 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 807.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 5,231.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Oilfield Services (Get Rating)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.