LifePro Asset Management Buys Shares of 947 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 947 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Union Pacific by 5.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,057,298,000 after acquiring an additional 529,029 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,242,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,002,312,000 after acquiring an additional 141,498 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,541,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,282,234,000 after acquiring an additional 24,586 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its position in Union Pacific by 48.5% in the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,071,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,132,511,000 after acquiring an additional 32,190 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.33.

UNP stock traded down $13.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $259.96. The company had a trading volume of 6,366,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,664,555. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company has a market cap of $165.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $254.36 and a 200 day moving average of $241.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 47.44%.

Union Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.