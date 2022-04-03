LifePro Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

LifePro Asset Management trimmed its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 96.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,261 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 343,599 shares during the quarter. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Range Resources by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Range Resources by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RRC traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.55. 3,462,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,667,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Range Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $8.47 and a 12-month high of $32.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.07. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.06.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to purchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RRC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Range Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.94.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

