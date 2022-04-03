LifePro Asset Management Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

LifePro Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 786.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22,179 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 55.1% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter.

IWR traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,430,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,023. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.17. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

