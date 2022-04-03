Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

LGND has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $176.20.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND traded up $4.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.06. 205,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,447. The company has a quick ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.91. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $88.50 and a 52-week high of $169.98.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $72.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.70 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 10.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.62, for a total transaction of $93,178.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,462,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $203,811,000 after acquiring an additional 18,679 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,297,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 644,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,831,000 after acquiring an additional 51,080 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 411,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,539,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 362,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,987,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.