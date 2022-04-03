Lindsay (LNN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). Lindsay had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $166.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Lindsay’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Lindsay to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:LNN opened at $152.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lindsay has a 12-month low of $118.28 and a 12-month high of $179.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 33.50%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Lindsay by 84.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Lindsay by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Lindsay during the 4th quarter worth about $461,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Lindsay by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lindsay by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lindsay in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Lindsay (Get Rating)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

