Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Purchases 5,363 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 495,200 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.0% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $166,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

Shares of MSFT opened at $309.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $238.07 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $297.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.09.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

