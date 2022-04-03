Litecoin (LTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.82 Billion

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion and $686.10 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $126.02 or 0.00274199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00013171 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001446 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000425 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,991,956 coins. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.