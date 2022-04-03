Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lithium Americas Corp. owns Lithium Nevada and RheoMinerals Inc., a supplier of rheology modifiers for oilbased drilling fluids, coatings and specialty chemicals. Lithium Americas Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LAC. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.45.

LAC stock opened at $38.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 64.51 and a quick ratio of 64.51. Lithium Americas has a one year low of $11.84 and a one year high of $41.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -121.69 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.73.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). On average, research analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,278,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 9,120.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 237,235 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 251,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after acquiring an additional 58,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

