Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

LYG has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.73) to GBX 60 ($0.79) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 62 ($0.81) to GBX 58 ($0.76) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.25.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

LYG traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $2.46. 7,519,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,214,565. The firm has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.39. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. On average, analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.0696 per share. This represents a yield of 5.3%. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.07%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LYG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 20.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,227,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,230,000 after purchasing an additional 51,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,458,529 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group (Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.