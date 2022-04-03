Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2022

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYGGet Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

LYG has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.73) to GBX 60 ($0.79) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 62 ($0.81) to GBX 58 ($0.76) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.25.

LYG traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $2.46. 7,519,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,214,565. The firm has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.39. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYGGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. On average, analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.0696 per share. This represents a yield of 5.3%. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.07%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LYG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 20.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,227,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,230,000 after purchasing an additional 51,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,458,529 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group (Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.