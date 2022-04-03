LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) Short Interest Update

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 389,000 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the February 28th total of 465,700 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMPX opened at $4.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. LMP Automotive has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $20.50.

In related news, CEO Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total transaction of $64,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,500 shares of company stock worth $545,385. 38.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LMP Automotive by 196.2% during the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 68,686 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LMP Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,102,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of LMP Automotive by 7.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LMP Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of LMP Automotive by 39.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.93% of the company’s stock.

LMP Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

