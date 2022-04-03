LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) Short Interest Update

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 389,000 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the February 28th total of 465,700 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:LMPX opened at $4.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. LMP Automotive has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $20.50.
In related news, CEO Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total transaction of $64,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,500 shares of company stock worth $545,385. 38.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
LMP Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)
LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LMP Automotive (LMPX)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for LMP Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.