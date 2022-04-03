Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,530,306,000 after buying an additional 26,557 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 965.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2,468.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $3,514,742.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT opened at $445.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $417.99 and a 200 day moving average of $373.32.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.09.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

