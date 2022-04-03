Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,545,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,223,466,000 after purchasing an additional 543,607 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,286,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,965,680,000 after purchasing an additional 330,694 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,831,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $977,280,000 after purchasing an additional 311,657 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,071,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $369,798,000 after purchasing an additional 250,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 392.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 290,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,262,000 after purchasing an additional 231,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $4.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $445.98. 1,174,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,548,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $417.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $373.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.80.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.21%.

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.09.

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $3,514,742.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

