Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,824 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,530,306,000 after purchasing an additional 26,557 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 965.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2,468.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In other news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total transaction of $2,486,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT traded up $4.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $445.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,174,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,581. The firm has a market cap of $118.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.80. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $417.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $373.32.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.21%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.09.

About Lockheed Martin (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.