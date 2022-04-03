Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LOGI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Loop Capital raised shares of Logitech International from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,493,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,915. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.57. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $67.36 and a 12 month high of $140.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.87.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.18. Logitech International had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total value of $97,996.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOGI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,570,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,943,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,285,000 after purchasing an additional 852,891 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,819,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new position in Logitech International in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,153,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Logitech International by 1,761.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 418,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,429,000 after acquiring an additional 396,443 shares during the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

