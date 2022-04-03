Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $62.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Lovesac Company retails home furnishing products. The Company offers alternative furniture store, sectionals, bean bags, bean bag chairs as well as other accessories such as blankets, footsacs and throw pillows. Its registered trademark consists of Lovesac(R), Sac(R) and Sactionals(R). The Lovesac Company is based in Stamford, Connecticut. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LOVE. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Lovesac from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Lovesac from $111.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lovesac has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.25.

Shares of Lovesac stock traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,227. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.32. Lovesac has a one year low of $35.07 and a one year high of $95.51. The stock has a market cap of $777.93 million, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.40.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $1.49. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lovesac will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lovesac news, insider Albert Jack Krause sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $137,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Lovesac in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Lovesac by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Lovesac by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

