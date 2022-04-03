Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $262.43.

Shares of LOW traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $202.40. 4,827,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,143,333. The company has a market cap of $133.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $182.08 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.90.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

