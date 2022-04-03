LSV Asset Management Decreases Stock Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,739,400 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,260,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.17% of Southwestern Energy worth $8,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWN. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 103,326 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 52,096 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 933,919 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after buying an additional 107,800 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 218.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 95,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 65,600 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 40,930 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 16,143 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $392,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America raised Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.85.

NYSE:SWN opened at $7.35 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $7.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.03.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 117.50% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 278.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

