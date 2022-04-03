LSV Asset Management Has $8.73 Million Holdings in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470,622 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 46,140 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.66% of Farmers National Banc worth $8,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FMNB. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 90.9% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 82,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 39,297 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 2.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 21.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 58,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 10,422 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 1.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 88,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Farmers National Banc during the third quarter worth $572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

FMNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Farmers National Banc from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Farmers National Banc in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of FMNB opened at $17.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day moving average of $17.60. The company has a market cap of $582.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.93. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a one year low of $14.57 and a one year high of $20.00.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.24 million during the quarter. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 33.35%. Analysts expect that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

