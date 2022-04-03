LSV Asset Management Lowers Position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 889,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 97,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $14,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KELYA stock opened at $21.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $848.68 million, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.02. Kelly Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.97.

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business's quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.12%.

A number of brokerages have commented on KELYA. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Kelly Services from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kelly Services in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

