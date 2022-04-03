LSV Asset Management Reduces Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,239 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $10,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DTE Energy news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,650 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $199,600.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $204,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,350 shares of company stock worth $537,461. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.90.

DTE Energy stock opened at $134.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.89. The company has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.65. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $107.38 and a 52-week high of $134.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 75.80%.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

