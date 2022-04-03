LSV Asset Management Sells 7,600 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

LSV Asset Management cut its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.14% of Capri worth $13,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Capri by 1,500.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in Capri in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $5,096,024.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,004,094 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. OTR Global lowered shares of Capri to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.94.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $50.99 on Friday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.96.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.54. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

