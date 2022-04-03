LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 374,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 126,180 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Arconic were worth $12,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Arconic in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arconic in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arconic in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Arconic from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Arconic in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE ARNC opened at $26.33 on Friday. Arconic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.45 and a fifty-two week high of $38.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 2.46.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.85). Arconic had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Arconic’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Arconic Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arconic news, EVP Melissa M. Miller acquired 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

