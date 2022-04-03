Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lucid Group Inc. is an automotive company which specializes in electric cars. Lucid Group Inc., formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp IV, is headquartered in Newark, California. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on LCID. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lucid Group from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Redburn Partners started coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of 33.80.

NASDAQ LCID opened at 24.55 on Wednesday. Lucid Group has a 52-week low of 16.12 and a 52-week high of 57.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 16.43 and a quick ratio of 16.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 26.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of 33.15.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported -0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.26 by -0.11. The firm had revenue of 26.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 59.87 million. Lucid Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 633.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lucid Group will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCID. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 255.6% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

