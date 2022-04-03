Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an underperform rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $461.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $491.00 to $507.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $435.28.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $367.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,360,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,123. The firm has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $278.00 and a twelve month high of $485.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $319.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $380.36.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.