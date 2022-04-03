Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $428.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $410.00 to $428.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an underperform rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $523.00 to $491.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $435.28.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $367.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.36. The company has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.17, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $278.00 and a 1 year high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.9% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

