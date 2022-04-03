Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Given a C$1.75 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$1.75 target price on Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
LUM stock opened at C$0.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Lumina Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.50 and a 1-year high of C$0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.58. The firm has a market cap of C$224.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00.
About Lumina Gold (Get Rating)
