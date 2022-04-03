M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 829,900 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the February 28th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 297,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBAC. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,937,000. Omni Partners US LLC purchased a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,395,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the third quarter worth about $4,108,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 302.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 100,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 75,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the third quarter worth about $7,558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBAC opened at $9.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.88. M3-Brigade Acquisition II has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $10.39.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was formerly known as M3 Acquisition II Corp. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

