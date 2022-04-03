Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $3.76. 924,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,477. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $40.85. The company has a market cap of $332.44 million, a PE ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The conglomerate reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 397.24% and a negative return on equity of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $62.57 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,608,000. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 680.7% in the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 1,013,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 884,100 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $890,000. Fort L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 13,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings, LLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company that processes and distributes gas, and provides related services to corporations, government agencies, and individual customers. The company distributes and sells synthetic natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas, liquefied natural gas, and renewable natural gas to industrial, commercial, residential, hospitality, military, public sector, and wholesale users.

