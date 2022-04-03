MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NYSEAMERICAN MAG traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.77. 478,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,029. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 209.65 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAG. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,405,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 202.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 429,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 287,336 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in MAG Silver by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,454,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MAG Silver by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 65,112 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MAG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank downgraded MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MAG Silver from C$29.75 to C$30.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

