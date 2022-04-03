Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:MGIC traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.52. The stock had a trading volume of 9,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,011. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $25.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.76 million, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.38.

Magic Software Enterprises ( NASDAQ:MGIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.216 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGIC. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 460,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,130,000 after purchasing an additional 237,389 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 261.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 57,704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 41,728 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 2,046.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 39,911 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 38,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

