Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of MN stock opened at $12.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $236.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.90. Manning & Napier has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $12.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.62.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.82 million for the quarter. Manning & Napier had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 34.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Manning & Napier by 243.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Manning & Napier in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Manning & Napier in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Manning & Napier by 144.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Manning & Napier in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manning & Napier Company Profile

Manning & Napier, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory servcies. The firm offers a broad range of financial solutions and investment strategies, including wealth management services. It provides investment management services to separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds.

