Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Shares of MN stock opened at $12.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $236.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.90. Manning & Napier has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $12.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.62.
Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.82 million for the quarter. Manning & Napier had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 34.54%.
Manning & Napier Company Profile (Get Rating)
Manning & Napier, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory servcies. The firm offers a broad range of financial solutions and investment strategies, including wealth management services. It provides investment management services to separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds.
