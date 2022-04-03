ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.17.

MAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $161,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 81.8% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 141,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,296,000 after purchasing an additional 63,546 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 328.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 543,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,802,000 after purchasing an additional 416,355 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 34.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth about $5,842,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 8.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 855,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,667,000 after purchasing an additional 65,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.02. The company had a trading volume of 382,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,017. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.70. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $84.32 and a 12-month high of $125.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 1.85%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

