ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $126.17.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

NYSE MAN traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $94.02. 382,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.80. ManpowerGroup has a fifty-two week low of $84.32 and a fifty-two week high of $125.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.91.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.19. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $161,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ManpowerGroup (Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.