Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MFC. CIBC lowered Manulife Financial from a neutral rating to a sector underperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays began coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.27.

Shares of NYSE:MFC traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $21.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,719,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,419,749. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The company has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.88.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.14 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MFC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,456,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413,140 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $449,000. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,482,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,025,000 after buying an additional 48,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

