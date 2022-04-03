Mark Nunneley Acquires 9,000 Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Stock

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) CAO Mark Nunneley purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $4.18 and a 1-year high of $7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.32.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is -4.94%.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BHR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.44.
About Braemar Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)
Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.