Mark Nunneley Acquires 9,000 Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Stock

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) CAO Mark Nunneley purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $4.18 and a 1-year high of $7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is -4.94%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 45,218 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BHR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.44.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

