MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MKTX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $424.00 to $390.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $480.00 to $460.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $412.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $401.89.

MKTX traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $339.44. The stock had a trading volume of 338,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,877. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 0.44. MarketAxess has a one year low of $321.17 and a one year high of $546.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $358.19 and a 200-day moving average of $381.69.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.04 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,563,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,763,000 after purchasing an additional 54,516 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,049,000 after purchasing an additional 37,878 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,758,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,324,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,591,000 after purchasing an additional 86,977 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,213,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000,000 after buying an additional 29,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

