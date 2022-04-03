Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG) Receives $10.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MKFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markforged from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

MKFG stock opened at $4.11 on Thursday. Markforged has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $11.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.56.

Markforged ( NYSE:MKFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $26.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Markforged will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Markforged news, major shareholder Gregory Mark sold 122,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $529,987.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 234,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,240 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKFG. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Markforged by 164.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Markforged during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Markforged during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Markforged during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Markforged during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markforged Holding Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures industrial 3D printers. The company offers end-to-end metal and carbon fiber 3D printers; 3D printer for continuous fiberglass reinforced parts; refined FFF 3D printer for micro carbon fiber filled nylon parts; fiber composite 3D printer; and FFF desktop 3D printer for micro carbon fiber filled nylon parts.

